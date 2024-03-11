Advertisement

Godzilla Minus One won Best Visual Effects at Oscars 2024, recognising the work of Takashi Yamazaki along with Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima. The film was up against Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon and The Creator in the category. "Standing on the Oscars stage seemed out of reach. Winning this proves everyone has their chance," an exhilarated Yamazaki said from stage with Godzilla figurine in his hand as he arrived on the Academy Awards stage with his team.

A still from Godzilla Minus One | Image: IMDb

First Oscar for a Godzilla film

Godzilla franchise has a legacy of 70 years. Takashi Yamazaki also wrote the screenplay for this latest Godzilla, set after World War II as the monster emerges on the shores of Tokyo, based on the iconic character originated in Ishirô Honda’s flagship 1954 film. Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise.

Congratulations to the the team behind 'Godzilla Minus One', this year's Best Visual Effects winner! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HAUD4XL64k — The Academy (@TheAcademy)

With director Takashi Yamazaki among the credited nominees in the Visual Effects category, it’s also the first time in 55 years a director has won the VFX award since Stanley Kubrick took home the 1969 Academy Award for 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Godzilla Minus One's box office success

Godzilla Minus One witnessed unprecedented box office success around the world. Its original planned week of theatrical release in the US was extended due to its popularity. A special black and white edit of the film, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Colour was also released earlier this year. No sequel is currently in the works.