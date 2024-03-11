×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:13 IST

Emma Stone Bags Best Actress Oscar For Poor Things, Lily Gladstone Snubbed

Emma Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress In A Leading Role for Poor Things. She beat Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emma Stone
Emma Stone | Image:Emma Stone
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emma Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress In A Leading Role for Poor Things. She beat Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers Of The Flower Moon. On the stage, she broke down in tears. This is her second Oscar win after La La Land.

Emma Stone wins Best Actress In A Leading Role at Oscars 2024 

Emma Stone won the Oscar for her performance in the film Poor Things, which also features Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. Earlier, she had won the Oscar for La La Land starring Ryan Gosling opposite her. As the actress won her second Oscar, she got emotional and broke down in tears on the stage. She expressed gratitude during her acceptance speech. 

File photo of Emma Stone at Oscars 2024 | Image: AP

The actress' portrayal of the placid yet eccentric Bella Baxter, brimming with curiosity, maneuvering the same through gallant steps, has emerged as an awards season favourite. 

Advertisement

More about Poor Things 

Poor Things is adapted from the 1992 novel of the same name, penned by Alasdair Gray. Stone stars as protagonist Bella Baxter, a young Victorian London woman. Her lifeless body stands resurrected by a scientist after she commits suicide. What follows is a whimsical voyage of self-discovery as she tepidly but surely reconstructs her true identity.

Advertisement

The film has been directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and is written by Tony McNamara. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

14 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

15 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

15 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

15 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

15 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Coastal Road: Worli-Marine Drive Lane Inauguration Postponed

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. How India's Diplomatic Approach Averted Nuclear War

    Defence11 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024 Full List Of Winners - Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy Win Big

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Delta expects delay in Boeing 737 Max 10 delivery

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Wins His First Academy Award For Oppenheimer

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo