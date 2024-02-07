English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Oscars 2024 Nominations: Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman Frontrunners For Best Actress

While Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone are sure to score an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category, Greta Lee and Annette Bening could pull off a surprise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 | Image:IMDb
Oscars 2024 nominations will be announced on January 23 and the race is on to bag Hollywood's most coveted award. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be rolling out the red carpet on March 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles but before that, nominees will be announced across various categories. Here's a look at actresses who are running in the Best Actress role.

Oscars trophy | Image: AP


Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone's performance in Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon has made her a frontrunner in the Oscars race in the Best Actor (Female) in a Leading Role. The fact that she has won a Golden Globe in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama has made her a frontrunner in Oscars as well.

Lily Gladstone in a still from Killers Of The Flower Moon | Image: AP

Emma Stone for Poor Things

Emma Stone is one of the frontrunners to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Her position in the Oscars race has been cemented by the fact that she has already won the Golden Globe for her role in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for the film.

Emma Stone in a still from Poor Things | Image: AP

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall is a 2023 French legal drama thriller film directed by Justine Triet. Sandra Hüller has already won the European Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film and will eye Oscar glory come March 11.

Margot Robbie for Barbie

Margot Robbie's Barbie emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2023 and even though the awards season is not turning out in its favour till now, Robbie could still bag a nomination for Best Actress for the Greta Gerwig directorial.

Margot Robbie in a still from Barbie | Image: AP

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Bradley Cooper's spell-binding performance as legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein is well complemented by Carey Mulligan who is line to bag an Oscars nomination for Best Actress.

Additionally, Greta Lee for Past Lives, Annette Bening for Nyad, Natalie Portman for May December, Jenifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings and Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla are also in the running for an Oscar nomination.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

