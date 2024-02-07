English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Hina Khan's Country Of Blind in Oscars Voting Shortlist With Barbie, Oppenheimer, 12th Fail, 2018

Hina Khan's Country of Blind despite its limited release in just 13 select theatres in the United States, has made its way into the voting shortlist for Oscars.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Country of Blind
Country of Blind | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Hina Khan starrer Country of Blind is officially part of the 265-titles long list of films, eligible to be voted for by the Academy for this year's Oscars. Country of Blind is one of three Indian titles which have made it to the shortlist. Inclusion in the list of submissions, though, does not mean that a film has qualified even for the longlists. However, considering the caliber of films the the title stands alongside, it is a notable feat regardless.

Advertisement

 

Hina Khan is elated at Oscars recognition for Country of Blind

Hina Khan's Country of Blind is now accepted for voting by the Academy for the Oscars 2024, along with 264 other titles. For the unversed, the film tells the story of a mountaineer who falls off 1,000 feet from a cliff and winds up in a valley that's inhabited only by blind people. As per an IAN report, the actress said, "To be featured on the same list as Oppenheimer and Barbie is a huge achievement for our film Country of Blind. This is a moment of pride for the entire team of Country of Blind. Everybody is very happy, as a lot of hard work was put into making this film into the best product that we could."

 


Director Rahhat Kazmi added, "This is a dream come true for the entire team of Country of Blind. To be representing India along with Hollywood's legendary films gives us an even bigger boost. The team is ecstatic." Country of Blind was released across thirteen select theatres in the United States, in October of 2023.

Advertisement

A total of 3 Indian titles have made it to the voting list

Besides Hina Khan's Country of Blind, there are two other Indian titles which have made it to the voting shortlist in question. These films are the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the lead inspired by the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma's painstaking journey to become an IPS officer.

Advertisement

The other title in the list is the Tovino Thomas led Malayalam movie 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, which traces the devastation in the state of Kerala during the floods of 2018.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement