The Hina Khan starrer Country of Blind is officially part of the 265-titles long list of films, eligible to be voted for by the Academy for this year's Oscars. Country of Blind is one of three Indian titles which have made it to the shortlist. Inclusion in the list of submissions, though, does not mean that a film has qualified even for the longlists. However, considering the caliber of films the the title stands alongside, it is a notable feat regardless.

Hina Khan is elated at Oscars recognition for Country of Blind

Hina Khan's Country of Blind is now accepted for voting by the Academy for the Oscars 2024, along with 264 other titles. For the unversed, the film tells the story of a mountaineer who falls off 1,000 feet from a cliff and winds up in a valley that's inhabited only by blind people. As per an IAN report, the actress said, "To be featured on the same list as Oppenheimer and Barbie is a huge achievement for our film Country of Blind. This is a moment of pride for the entire team of Country of Blind. Everybody is very happy, as a lot of hard work was put into making this film into the best product that we could."



Director Rahhat Kazmi added, "This is a dream come true for the entire team of Country of Blind. To be representing India along with Hollywood's legendary films gives us an even bigger boost. The team is ecstatic." Country of Blind was released across thirteen select theatres in the United States, in October of 2023.

A total of 3 Indian titles have made it to the voting list

Besides Hina Khan's Country of Blind, there are two other Indian titles which have made it to the voting shortlist in question. These films are the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the lead inspired by the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma's painstaking journey to become an IPS officer.

The other title in the list is the Tovino Thomas led Malayalam movie 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, which traces the devastation in the state of Kerala during the floods of 2018.