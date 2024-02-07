Advertisement

Oscars 2024 nominations will be announced on January 23 at 7pm IST. The official YouTube handle of The Academy will be streaming the nominations announcement come Tuesday. In the Documentary Feature Film category, Nisha Pahuja’s film To Kill A Tiger can make the cut among 14 titles that are in shortlist. Let's see what other titles are in the running to bag a nomination at the 96th Academy Awards.

Oscar statuette | Image: AP

To Kill A Tiger

The documentary revolves around a family in Jharkhand who are campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was sexually assaulted. It has chances of earning a nomination at Oscars 2024.

To Kill A Tiger | Image: IMDb

Beyond Utopia

According to IMDb, the documentary centers around Pastor Seungeun Kim, a South Korean human rights activist and director of the Caleb Mission, which has rescued over 1,000 North Korean defectors since 2000. It has earned laurels at the Sundance Film Festival and 28th Busan International Film Festival and is frontrunner at the Oscars.

20 Days in Mariupol

20 Days in Mariupol is set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine War. The film's synopsis reads: As the Russian invasion begins, a team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting the war's atrocities. It is one of the frontrunners at nominations when the announcements will be out on January 23.

20 Days in Mariupol | Image: IMDb

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

The documentary follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J Fox. The film is the winner of 4 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Documentary. It is one of the frontrunners at Oscars 2024 nominations.

Apolonia, Apolonia, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters and Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy are also some of the titles that can bag a nomination at the 96th Oscars.

