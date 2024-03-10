Oscars 2024: Price Of The 24 Carat Gold Statuette To Who Designed It - Facts About The Trophy

Advertisement

The Academy will roll out the red carpet on March 11. After a barrage of award shows — the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys — the greatest of them all, the Academy Awards, will officially mark the end of Hollywood’s award season for the year. While all eyes are on the prize- the coveted Oscars trophy, the almost 4 kg trophy remains one of the most recognised statuettes in the world. Know more about the interesting facts of the trophy.

The weight and size of the Oscar trophy

The golden-coloured mantle of honour stands at a height of 13 ½ inches as per the official website of the Academy. The trophy weighs a fair 8 ½ pounds. This converts to almost 4 kilos in metric. While the design and form of the statuette remained the same, the size of the base varied until 1945.

What does the Oscar trophy feature?

The Oscar trophy features a knight holding a crusader's sword, as per the Academy. The crusader is shown standing on a film reel which constitutes five spokes. The spoke signifies five original branches of the Academy: actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers.

The Oscar trophy is officially called the Academy Award of Merit

While the causal reference to the gold mantle is Oscar, it is not the official nomenclature given to the trophy. The trophy is officially referred to as the Academy Award Of Merit. However, the nickname Oscar has garnered not just local but global fame.

A close-up photo of the Oscar trophy | Image: The Academy

The origin of the nickname too has an interesting story behind it. As per the official website of The Academy, “a popular story has it that upon seeing the trophy for the first time, Academy librarian (and eventual executive director) Margaret Herrick remarked that it resembled her Uncle Oscar.” The nickname, however, was not adopted initially. The name got the nod only in 1939 after a columnist used the moniker for Audrey Hepburn’s win instead of using the full category name- Best Actress.

What is the Oscar trophy made of?

Oscar trophy | Image: Instagram

While the prestigious trophy symbolises the dreams of millions and years of hard work, the statuette is made of something more. Made with solid bronze, it is plated in 24-karat gold. As per the Academy, “Due to a metal shortage during World War II, Oscars were made of painted plaster for three years. Following the war, the Academy invited recipients to redeem the plaster figures for gold-plated metal ones.”

Who designed the Oscar trophy?

Oscar trophy | Image: Instagram

The Oscar trophy is one of the most well-known statuettes in the world. The MGM art director Cedric Gibbons, designed the trophy with a knight on a crusader. In three dimensions, the statuette was sculpted by Los Angeles artist George Stanley. It takes around 3 months to manufacture 50 trophies as per the Academy website.