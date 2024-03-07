×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken Performance To Be Bigger Than Naatu Naatu

The Barbie star will be joined by 65 background dancers for his performance, making it the biggest ever in the history of the Academy Awards.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
I'm Just Ken
I'm Just Ken | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ryan Gosling is all set to sweep the Oscars 2024 with his performance of I'm Just Ken. The track from Barbie is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside It Never Went Away – Jon Batise (American Symphony), The Fire Inside – Becky G (Flamin’ Hot), Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Osage Tribal Singers (Killers of the Flower Moon) and What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish (Barbie).

According to reports, I'm Just Ken will be one of the biggest performances so far in the history of the Academy Awards.

Advertisement
A still from I'm Just Ken | Image: YouTube screengrab

Ryan to be joined by his band of boys at Oscars

Just like in the film, Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken performance at the 96th Academy Awards will be a grand one. Reportedly, the Barbie star will be joined by 65 background dancers for his performance, making it the biggest ever in the history of Oscars, claimed a report in Deadline.

Advertisement
A still from I'm Just Ken | Image: YouTube screengrab

“It’s going to be a very big performance. You’ll see that. It is in rehearsal. I was down there yesterday, and there’s a lot of fun to be had when you watch this number, but yeah, I think we’re going big. I’ll say that. We’re going big,” said one of the Executive Producers of the 96th Academy Awards, Raj Kapoor.

Another highlight from Oscars to be the performance by Osage Nation singers    

According to Deadline, one to look out for will be the history-making performance of the Best Original Song nominee Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers Of The Flower Moon which will be performed by its Oscar-nominated composer Scott George and his Osage Nation singers. Raj Kapoor promised it will be a show highlight.

“All the performances are important, but that particular one has been treated with a lot of care. Apple has been so lovely with their collaboration on their side and our creative team. We know that it’s special because it has not been seen. This is not normally a public-facing type of performance,” he said.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

11 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

14 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

14 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

14 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

19 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

19 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

19 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer, Arijit Singh Deliver Electrifying Performances At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. George Russell calls for transparency

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Court Orders Delhi CM Kejriwal to Appear on March 16

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Known For Being Master Manipulators

    Lifestyle22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo