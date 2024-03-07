Advertisement

Ryan Gosling is all set to sweep the Oscars 2024 with his performance of I'm Just Ken. The track from Barbie is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside It Never Went Away – Jon Batise (American Symphony), The Fire Inside – Becky G (Flamin’ Hot), Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Osage Tribal Singers (Killers of the Flower Moon) and What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish (Barbie).

According to reports, I'm Just Ken will be one of the biggest performances so far in the history of the Academy Awards.

A still from I'm Just Ken | Image: YouTube screengrab

Ryan to be joined by his band of boys at Oscars

Just like in the film, Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken performance at the 96th Academy Awards will be a grand one. Reportedly, the Barbie star will be joined by 65 background dancers for his performance, making it the biggest ever in the history of Oscars, claimed a report in Deadline.

“It’s going to be a very big performance. You’ll see that. It is in rehearsal. I was down there yesterday, and there’s a lot of fun to be had when you watch this number, but yeah, I think we’re going big. I’ll say that. We’re going big,” said one of the Executive Producers of the 96th Academy Awards, Raj Kapoor.

Another highlight from Oscars to be the performance by Osage Nation singers

According to Deadline, one to look out for will be the history-making performance of the Best Original Song nominee Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers Of The Flower Moon which will be performed by its Oscar-nominated composer Scott George and his Osage Nation singers. Raj Kapoor promised it will be a show highlight.

“All the performances are important, but that particular one has been treated with a lot of care. Apple has been so lovely with their collaboration on their side and our creative team. We know that it’s special because it has not been seen. This is not normally a public-facing type of performance,” he said.