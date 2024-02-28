Advertisement

Sterling K Brown has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for the 2024 Academy Awards. The actor bagged this nomination for his performance in American Fiction. He has been nominated alongside Robert Downey Jr, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo to win this award. Brown recently spoke about his nomination and predicted that he will lose it to Downey Jr.

Sterling K Brown on his Oscar nod

On being asked if winning an Oscar nomination was on his vision board, Brown said, “I’m fully aware that it is a marathon and not a sprint. I’m here for the long haul. And so the fact that the nomination came with this project is very pleasing because I think the project is awesome.” He further added, “I think what Cord did with this script and with this film is absolutely wonderful in terms of expanding the collective consciousness and imagination of what Black life on screen can be. I was just happy to be a part of it and see the film be recognized and to see Jeffrey be recognized.”

File photo of Sterling K Brown | Image: Instagram

"After getting a few Emmys or whatnot, you realize, all right, that’s a quarter of the way to the EGOT, let’s see if we can figure out ways to get the other ones,” Brown said in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. He further added, “But I didn’t think that it was going to necessarily be from this role or this film.”

Advertisement

Sterling K Brown predicts losing the best actor award to Robert Downey Jr

Praising Downey Jr in an interview Brown had said that he might lose his award to the Oppenheimer actor. The American Fiction actor said, “Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. You should give him love.”

Advertisement

The actor concluded by saying that to get a chance to be nominated alongside Downey Jr, Mr. [Robert] De Niro, Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo is a big honour for him and he is just happy to be in the room.