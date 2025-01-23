Oscars 2025: Hindi Film Anuja, Backed By Priyanka, Enters 97th Academy Awards Race In Best Live Action Short Film Category

Oscars 2025: The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on January 23. Anuja, a film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, will compete in the Best Live Action Short Film category. 180 films had qualified for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars, 15 were in the longlist and only 5 titles have made it to the shortlist. Anuja is nominated alongside Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent and will compete for the golden statuette in the ceremony hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 3.

Oscars 2025 will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in LA | Image: AP



What is Anuja about?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an executive producer on the Oscar-shortlisted film Anuja. The New Delhi-set short film is directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai. Anuja follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister - a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Anuja is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

Anuja was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair's family supporting street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films.

Priyanka calls Anuja ‘thought-provoking’

Priyanka Chopra described Anuja as a beautiful film which shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world. "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project," the actor-producer said in a statement. She previously served as an EP on the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger and The White Tiger, in which she also starred.

Dolby Theatre where the Oscars will be held | Image: AP