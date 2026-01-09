Oscars 2026: India's Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Join Best Picture Race At 98th Academy Awards

With the countdown continuing toward the 98th Academy Awards, Indian cinema appears to have made another strike, inching closer to bringing home the Oscar this year.

Two Indian films - Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' and Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' have taken a strategic approach toward global recognition, joining the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the 201 eligible films that directly qualify for the prestigious Best Picture race, according to Variety. As per the Academy, the eligible films for Best Picture met all the additional eligibility requirements beyond those for general entry.

This also includes theatrical runs and the submission of a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form.

The films were also required to meet at least two of the four Academy inclusion standards and complete a qualifying theatrical engagement in 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025, Variety added.

Having met all the requirements, both the 'Kantara' prequel and 'Tanvi The Great' have positioned themselves as potential contenders on the global platform.

Earlier in November 2025, the Academy revealed the films eligible for Best Documentary, Animated Feature, and International Feature Film, with the figures totalling 317 across all categories.

The Academy Award nominations will be revealed on January 22.

Produced by Hombale Films, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

'Tanvi The Great', which is directed by actor Anupam Kher, features Shubhangi in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps.