Oscars 2025: Nominations For 97th Academy Awards To Be Announced On THIS Date, Know When And Where To Watch In India

The Oscar nominations will be announced this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said. The noms were pushed back several times due to the LA wildfires but will be revealed by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang in a ceremony that will be live-streamed on various platforms.

Oscars 2025 ceremony will be held on March 3 (IST)

When will Oscars 2025 nominations be announced in India?

According to IST, Oscars 2025 nominations will be announced on January 23 at 7.00 pm.

Where to watch Oscars 2025 nominations live?

The announcement will take place on Thursday in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The two actor-writer-comedians will announce nominees in all 24 Oscar categories. The announcement will also be live-streamed globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms. It will also be broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon cancelled by The Academy

The announcement of the 97th Oscar nominations was initially scheduled for January 17, but was pushed back to January 19 due to wildfires that erupted two weeks ago, damaging countless structures in Los Angeles and affecting many Oscar voters. As a result, the Academy prolonged the voting period and the following announcement by two days, as per The Hollywood Reporter.