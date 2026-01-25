Padma Shri Honourees 2026: R Madhavan, Late Satish Shah, Bengali Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee To Be Conferred With India's 4th Highest Civilian Award

Ranganathan Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and late Satish Shah (Posthumous) will be conferred with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, as the Centre on Sunday announced the names of the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards 2026 on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The awards will be presented later this year by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.