Paris Fashion Week 2025: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley's Selfie With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Breaking The Internet

Paris Fashion Week 2025 is set to witness a special moment as Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to return to the runway as the ambassador of the global cosmetic brand.

Ahead of the much-awaited event, a behind-the-scenes picture of Aishwarya with Indian-origin British actress Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, has gone viral on social media.

Simone took to her Instagram to share a selfie just a few hours ago, and, in no time, the snap started trending across platforms.

In the picture, the two, dressed in elegant black outfits, can be seen posing together in their vanity space as they prepare for the big event.

Take a look:

Simone Ashley posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the dressing room | Image: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular presence at international fashion and film events, arrived in Paris with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya often joins her mother at global shows and has now become a familiar face alongside the star.

Since its launch in 2017, the annual fashion week has grown into more than just a style platform. It highlights women's empowerment, inclusivity, and the merging of global cultures.