Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia Loses Best Director Award To Brady Corbet Of The Brutalist, No Wins For India

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia lost in the Best Director category at the 82nd Golden Globes. It was the first-ever nomination for an Indian filmmaker in the major category at the prestigious awards ceremony. Kapadia's movie All We Imagine As Light lost to The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. Other filmmakers in the running were Coralie Fargeat of The Substance, Edward Berger of Conclave, Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard and Sean Baker for Anora. India entered the night with two nods, but lost in both categories. All We Imagine As Light lost in the Best Non-English Language film category to France's Emilia Perez.

A still from All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia | Image: X

What is The Brutalist about?

Since its arrival at the Venice Film Festival in September, The Brutalist has emerged as a major Oscar contender. Numerous critics groups have named it the best film of the year. It is a three-and-a-half-hour postwar American epic. It came into the Golden Globes with seven nominations, second to only Emilia Perez (10 nominations).

Adrian Brody in a still from The Brutalist | Image: AP