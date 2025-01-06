Payal Kapadia On All We Imagine As Light Losing 2 Golden Globes: We Didn't Win But...

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light missed the Golden Globe despite being nominated in two categories. The movie received nods for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. The movie might not have made it to the winner list but it did leave a lasting impact on the international film industry. Also, the experience for Payal and her team was worth experiencing. The director took to her social media handle to share her reaction after being snubbed at the award show.

Payal Kapadia's first reaction after losing two awards at Golden Globe 2025

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Payal shared a full-length mirror selfie that shows her standing with All We Imagine As Light producers, all in black ensembles. On the image, the text reads, "With my amazing producers heading to the Golden Globes. We didn't win anything but we had sooo much fun." She also thanked the designer Payal Khandwala and stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik for the "amazing" outfit and for being the kindest and smartest. “And a special thank you to @payalkhandwala for this amazing outfit... and @styledbyindrakshi for being the kindest, smartest stylist who helped me feel so confident," she wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What did Payal Kapadia wear to the Golden Globe 2025?

On the red carpet, Payal looked radiant in a customized black silk jumpsuit by Payal Khandwala. This piece is a part of Khandwala's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection. Made from ethically sourced handwoven matka silk from Eastern India, the jumpsuit honours heritage while embracing modern design. It features brocade accents on the pockets and the designer’s signature loop neck, which drapes uniquely each time it is worn. The flowing silhouette and intricate details reflect Kapadia’s impeccable style and her dedication to ethical and sustainable fashion.

As Kapadia graces the red carpet, she showcases the rich legacy of Indian textiles and craftsmanship, making her outfit as iconic as her historic Golden Globe nominations. She sported no makeup look and tied her hair in a messy bun.

(Payal Kapadia at Golden Globes red carpet | Image: ANI