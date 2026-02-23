PM Narendra Modi Hails Manipuri Film Boong For Historic Win At BAFTA Awards 2026: Indeed A Moment Of Immense Joy...

The award marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the international stage, showcasing the storytelling and creative capabilities of the country.

'Boong' is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar. It was the only Indian nominee at the ceremony and has now become the first Indian film to win in the Best Children and Family Film category at the BAFTAs.

The award ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall, where the makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present to receive the honour.

The film competed with international titles such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, emerging victorious in the category.

Sharing her thoughts after the big win, director Lakshmipriya Devi expressed joy at seeing a story rooted in Manipur resonate internationally.

Emphasising the personal and cultural significance of the film, she said 'Boong' means a little boy in my language, Manipuri.

"It's about a boy who wants to get a very special gift for his mother. So he thinks that finding his father, who's been missing for quite a while, would be the best gift for his mother. So that's basically the story of the film," she said in an interview with Deadline.

'Boong' revolves around a young boy from Manipur who sets out on a heartfelt journey to reunite his missing father with his family, believing it would be the greatest gift for his mother. His innocent quest gradually transforms his life, leading to an unexpected new beginning. Producer Farhan Akhtar reflected on his long association with the director and what drew him to support the project.

"Well, to start with, Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for close to 20 years now. This is her first film as a director. So it's a very special moment in her life. And it's amazing that we're part of it," Farhan said.

"Also, it's a film that's set in a region of India where very few films that we get to watch, films coming out of there. So it was nice to support that as well. And it's a very, very heartwarming and a very sweet story. So it just felt right," he added.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.