Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala 2026 For Gold House Gala? Here's What We Know

Priyanka Chopra, who has attended the Met Gala at least five times, has become the highlight of the event each time. However, this year, she won't be able to make it to the event owing to her busy work schedule. Moreover, she prefers to attend the Gold House Gala, where she is going to be honoured for the second consecutive year.

Why Priyanka Chopra will not attend the Met Gala 2026?

A source close to the actress shared that she is busy with the promotions of Citadel Season 2; owing to this, she has to skip this year's Met Gala. “Priyanka Chopra is unable to attend the Met Gala this year as she is currently in the middle of a global press tour for the promotions of the upcoming season of Citadel, which releases on May 6, followed immediately by her travel to Los Angeles for the Gold House Gala, where she will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Award for the second consecutive year."

"The Met Gala has witnessed some of its most iconic, internet-breaking moments through Priyanka Chopra she has long been its undeniable Queen Bee, delivering looks that have set the tone for the night and redefined the conversation year after year. She will absolutely be missed on those steps this year," the source added.

Priyanka Chopra made her first appearance at the annual gala in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat. Since then, she has been turning heads at the event, walking hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas.

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Met Gala 2026: Guest List

This year, celebs from India walking the red carpet will be Karan Johar and Isha Ambani. Johar will attend the event in a custom-designed ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Apart from Indians, the event will be dominated by Hollywood celebs, including Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.