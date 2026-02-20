Shakira India Tour 2026: Check Out Date, Cities, Ticket Details As Waka Waka Singer Returns To India After Nearly Two Decades | Image: X

Four-time Grammy winner Shakira is returning to India after nearly two decades. The Guinness World Records-holding Colombian singer has announced that she will perform in India this April as part of a two-city tour. She will headline the 2026 edition of the Feeding India Concert. Here’s all you need to know.

Shakira India Concert Dates and Venue

Shakira will return to India this April for a two-city tour in Mumbai and Delhi. The Waka Waka singer will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on April 10, 2026 and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15, 2026.

This tour marks her first major concert in India in nearly 19 years. She last performed in the country in 2007 during her Oral Fixation tour, which was organised in Mumbai.

Where to buy Shakira’s India concert tickets?

The organisers are hosting the concerts under the non-profit initiative Feeding India in partnership with District by Zomato. For the first time, the Feeding India Concert will take place in several cities.

Fans can buy tickets for Shakira’s India tour only through District. HSBC credit cardholders will receive 48-hour early access from 12 PM IST on February 27 until 12 PM IST on March 1. General ticket sales will begin at 1 PM IST on March 1.

Why is Shakira coming to India?

In a statement announcing the tour, Shakira shared her excitement about returning to India. She said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi.”

She also explained the aim of the concert, saying the tour is “about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”