Shakira’s India Concert Postponed Indefinitely Amid US-Iran Tensions; Here’s What It Means For Your Refund

Grammy-winning global pop icon Shakira announced that she would return to India for a tour in April. Organisers planned her shows under the non-profit initiative Feeding India Concert, in collaboration with District by Zomato. They scheduled shows for April 10 and 11 in Mumbai and April 15 in Delhi. This tour would have marked her first major performance in India in nearly 19 years, after her 2007 show in Mumbai.

However, organisers have now postponed the concerts, disappointing fans. District shared the update on social media, which left fans heartbroken and raised several questions. They have not announced any new dates yet.

Shakira's India concert postponed

The weekend brought sad news for those who booked Shakira’s concert ticket, as organisers postponed her concerts in India. District shared a note on Instagram, stating, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice. The well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority.”

The platform confirmed that it is working to reschedule the concert, but has not shared any date yet and said, “All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment. We’re working with the artist’s team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them. The Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater, and that commitment remains unchanged. For any queries, write to events@district.in. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

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The post’s caption added, “All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their original mode of payment within 5–7 business days. We truly appreciate your patience and continued support during this time. We are working closely with all stakeholders on new dates and will keep you posted with updates as soon as we have them.”

Fans shared their disappointment, and many asked whether organisers would also refund additional costs such as flight bookings.

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