Renowned Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, who is best known for her tracks Duji Vaar Pyar and Mummy Nu Pasand, marked her Cannes debut on Thursday, May 15. Dressed in exquisite traditional ivory-coloured salwar kameez, the vocalist completed her look with a nose ring and a maang teeka. In addition to walking the iconic red carpet, Sunanda also performed at Bharat Parv at the ongoing 77th edition of the Film Festival.

Sunanda Sharma reacts to her Cannes debut

Sunanda was also invited to a private dinner with the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) of India, which spotlighted her growing significance as a cultural ambassador and representative of Indian arts and entertainment on the global stage.

Addressing her presence at Cannes, Sunanda told IANS, “It is an incredible honour to represent my culture and roots at the Cannes Film Festival. Being here is not just a personal achievement, but a victory for the entire Punjabi community. I hope this moment inspires others to embrace and celebrate their heritage proudly.”

Sunanda Sharma’s career trajectory

Sunanda made her singing debut with the song Billi Akh. She ventured into acting with Sajjan Singh Rangroot in 2018 with Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh. The 32-year-old started her Bollywood career with the Tere Naal Nachna song.

She then gave her voice for the song Poster Lagwa Do for Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi and for the track Mummy Nu Pasand from the film Jai Mummy Di. In 2021, she lent her vocal prowess to B Praak’s Baarish Ki Jaaye starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.