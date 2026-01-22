Sinners Scripts Oscars History With Most Nominations For A Movie, Michael B Jordan Starrer Bags Record 16 Nods At 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026: Sinners scripted history with 16 nominations at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, announced on January 22. It bagged more nominations than All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), all of which were nominated in 14 categories. The Ryan Coogler directorial is now a frontrunner at the Oscars 2026, alongside One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value. Michael B. Jordan starrer Sinners has been nominated in categories, including Best Picture, Cinematography, Original Screenplay, Makeup & Hairstyling, Leading Actor and more.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is headlined by Michael B Jordan | Image: X

All categories Sinners is nominated in:

Best Picture

Ryan Coogler, Best Director

Michael B. Jordan, Actor In A Leading Role

Wunmi Mosaku, Actress In A Supporting Role

Delroy Lindo, Actor In A Supporting Role

Ryan Coogler, Original Screenplay

Costume Design

Casting

Original Score

Cinematography

Editing

I Lied to You, Original Song

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

Makeup & Hairstlying

Frontrunners at Oscars 2026



Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another has secured 13 nominations | Image: X

Paul Thomas Anderson’s father-daughter revolutionary saga, One Battle After Another, the favourite coming into nominations, trailed in second with 13 nominations of its own. Four of its actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, were nominated, though newcomer Chase Infiniti was left out in best actress. Frankenstein and Marty Supreme have both bagged 8 nods. Hamnet and Sentimental Value are both going into the Oscars 2026 with 7 nominations each.

Best Picture nominees at the Oscars 2026

Ten films are nominated for best picture, as read by presenters Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.

A historical award season for Warner Bros.