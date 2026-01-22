Updated 22 January 2026 at 19:56 IST
Sinners Scripts Oscars History With Most Nominations For A Movie, Michael B Jordan Starrer Bags Record 16 Nods At 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026 nominations: Horror movie Sinners has been nominated in 16 categories, including Best Picture, Cinematography, Original Screenplay, Makeup & Hairstyling, Leading Actor and more.
Oscars 2026: Sinners scripted history with 16 nominations at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, announced on January 22. It bagged more nominations than All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), all of which were nominated in 14 categories. The Ryan Coogler directorial is now a frontrunner at the Oscars 2026, alongside One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value. Michael B. Jordan starrer Sinners has been nominated in categories, including Best Picture, Cinematography, Original Screenplay, Makeup & Hairstyling, Leading Actor and more.
All categories Sinners is nominated in:
Best Picture
Ryan Coogler, Best Director
Michael B. Jordan, Actor In A Leading Role
Wunmi Mosaku, Actress In A Supporting Role
Delroy Lindo, Actor In A Supporting Role
Ryan Coogler, Original Screenplay
Costume Design
Casting
Original Score
Cinematography
Editing
I Lied to You, Original Song
Production Design
Sound
Visual Effects
Makeup & Hairstlying
Frontrunners at Oscars 2026
Paul Thomas Anderson’s father-daughter revolutionary saga, One Battle After Another, the favourite coming into nominations, trailed in second with 13 nominations of its own. Four of its actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, were nominated, though newcomer Chase Infiniti was left out in best actress. Frankenstein and Marty Supreme have both bagged 8 nods. Hamnet and Sentimental Value are both going into the Oscars 2026 with 7 nominations each.
Best Picture nominees at the Oscars 2026
Ten films are nominated for best picture, as read by presenters Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.
A historical award season for Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. is poised for its best Oscar showing in the 102-year-old studio’s history. Both One Battle After Another and Sinners should lead Warner Bros. to a record haul even as the studio prepares for its sale to Netflix. Earlier this week, Netflix amended its $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery to an all-cash offer, sweetening its offer over that of Paramount Skydance. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
