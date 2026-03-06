T20 World Cup Final 2026: Pop Icon Ricky Martin To Perform At Closing Ceremony At Narendra Modi Stadium

The closing ceremony of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday will feature a performance by global pop icon Ricky Martin, best known for his hit song 'Livin' la Vida Loca'.

The update was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday through its official social media handles.

"The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. This is one celebration you don't want to miss! Gates Open: 3.30 pm Performances Begin: 5:30 pm," a post read.



The final will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India aims to extend their remarkable streak and claim another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand.

India booked their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final after a thrilling semifinal win over England.

Defending champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated England by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede and sealed their place in the T20 WC final against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89 set the tone for India's massive first innings score of 253-7. However, England, courtesy of Jacob Bethell's century, were in the hunt for India's target for most of the match.

With England appearing to be on course for victory, the match's turning point came when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant 18th over, conceding just six runs while England needed 45 from the final three overs at the start of it.

Following his effort, Hardik Pandya further tightened the pressure with an excellent penultimate over, giving away only nine runs and dismissing Sam Curran. (ANI)

