Tony Awards 2024 nominations were revealed on Tuesday, April 30. Two Broadway shows celebrating the origins of sonic creativity — the musical Hell’s Kitchen fueled by Alicia Keys songs, and the play Stereophonic about a ‘70s rock band at the edge of stardom — each earned a leading 13 nominations. The list of this year also saw a record number of women nominated for best director.

A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more, with the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, earning 12 nominations; a starry revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne, nabbing nine. Appropriate, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing play about a family reunion in Arkansas where everyone has competing motivations and grievances, grabbed eight nods. See the full list of nominations here;

Best New Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best New Musical

Hell's Kitchen

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Suffs

Best Revival of a Musical

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

The Who's Tommy

Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Purlie Victorious

Best Book of a Musical

Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz

The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter

Water for Elephants by Rick Elice

The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

Suffs by Shaina Taub

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Leslie Odom Jr in Purlie Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

William Jackson Harper in Uncle Vanya

Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg in Patriots

Liev Schreiber in Doubt: A Parable

Best Leading Actress in Play

Jessica Lange in Mother Play

Sarah Paulson in Appropriate

Betsy Aidem in Prayer for the French Republic

Rachel McAdams in Mary Jane

Amy Ryan in Doubt: A Parable

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon in Hell's Kitchen

Eden Espinosa in Lempicka

Maryann Plunkett in The Notebook

Kelli O'Hara in Days of Wine and Roses

Gayle Rankin in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Jonathan Groff in Merrily We Roll Along

Brody Grant in The Outsiders

Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Dorian Harewood in The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger in Mother Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine in Doubt: A Parable

Sarah Pidgeon in Stereophonic

Kara Young in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Juliana Canfield in Stereophonic

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Eli Gelb in Stereophonic

Jim Parsons in Mother Play

Will Brill in Stereophonic

Corey Stoll in Appropriate

Tom Pecinka in Stereophonic

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kecia Lewis in Hell's Kitchen

Bebe Neuwirth in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along

Amber Iman in Lempicka

Nikki M James in Suffs

Shoshana Bean in Hell's Kitchen

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer in Monty Python's Spamalot

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Brandon Victor Dixon in Hell's Kitchen

Joshua Boone in The Outsiders

Sky Lakota-Lynch in The Outsiders

Roger Bart in Back the Future: The Musical

Best Direction - Play

Anne Kauffman for Mary Jane

Daniel Aukin for Stereophonic

Kenny Leon for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Whitney White for Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Lila Neugebauer for Appropriate

Best Direction - Musical

Michael Greiff for Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman for Suffs

Jessica Stone for Water for Elephants

Maria Friedman for Merrily We Roll Along

Danya Taymor for The Outsiders

Best Orchestrations

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Stereophonic

Merrily We Roll Along

Hell's Kitchen

Best Choreography

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

Here Lies Love

Best Costume Design - Play

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Stereophonic

Appropriate

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Costume Design - Musical

The Great Gatsby

Suffs

Hell's Kitchen

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Water for Elephants

Best Original Score for Theatre

Here Lies Love

Stereophonic

The Outsiders

Days of Wine and Roses

Suffs

Best Scenic Design - Play

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Appropriate

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design - Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Here Lies Love

Hell's Kitchen

Lempicka

Water for Elephants

The Outsiders

Back to the Future: The Musical

Best Lighting Design - Play

An Enemy of the People

Grey House

Appropriate

Stereophonic

Prayer for the French Republic

Best Lighting Design - Musical

Water for Elephants

Hell's Kitchen

The Outsiders

Illinoise

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Sound Design - Play

Grey House

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Appropriate

Mary Jane

Best Sound Design - Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Merrily We Roll Along

Here Lies Love

The Outsiders