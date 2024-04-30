Updated April 30th, 2024 at 21:22 IST
Tony Awards 2024 Nominations: Hell’s Kitchen, Stereophonic Lead The List With 13 Nods
The nominations list of this year's Tony Awards saw a record number of women nominated for best director. A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more.
Tony Awards 2024 nominations were revealed on Tuesday, April 30. Two Broadway shows celebrating the origins of sonic creativity — the musical Hell’s Kitchen fueled by Alicia Keys songs, and the play Stereophonic about a ‘70s rock band at the edge of stardom — each earned a leading 13 nominations. The list of this year also saw a record number of women nominated for best director.
A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more, with the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, earning 12 nominations; a starry revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne, nabbing nine. Appropriate, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing play about a family reunion in Arkansas where everyone has competing motivations and grievances, grabbed eight nods. See the full list of nominations here;
Best New Play
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Best New Musical
Hell's Kitchen
The Outsiders
Water for Elephants
Suffs
Best Revival of a Musical
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
The Who's Tommy
Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play
An Enemy of the People
Appropriate
Purlie Victorious
Best Book of a Musical
Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz
The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter
Water for Elephants by Rick Elice
The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
Suffs by Shaina Taub
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Leslie Odom Jr in Purlie Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
William Jackson Harper in Uncle Vanya
Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg in Patriots
Liev Schreiber in Doubt: A Parable
Best Leading Actress in Play
Jessica Lange in Mother Play
Sarah Paulson in Appropriate
Betsy Aidem in Prayer for the French Republic
Rachel McAdams in Mary Jane
Amy Ryan in Doubt: A Parable
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Maleah Joi Moon in Hell's Kitchen
Eden Espinosa in Lempicka
Maryann Plunkett in The Notebook
Kelli O'Hara in Days of Wine and Roses
Gayle Rankin in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Jonathan Groff in Merrily We Roll Along
Brody Grant in The Outsiders
Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Dorian Harewood in The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Celia Keenan-Bolger in Mother Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine in Doubt: A Parable
Sarah Pidgeon in Stereophonic
Kara Young in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Juliana Canfield in Stereophonic
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Eli Gelb in Stereophonic
Jim Parsons in Mother Play
Will Brill in Stereophonic
Corey Stoll in Appropriate
Tom Pecinka in Stereophonic
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kecia Lewis in Hell's Kitchen
Bebe Neuwirth in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along
Amber Iman in Lempicka
Nikki M James in Suffs
Shoshana Bean in Hell's Kitchen
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer in Monty Python's Spamalot
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Brandon Victor Dixon in Hell's Kitchen
Joshua Boone in The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch in The Outsiders
Roger Bart in Back the Future: The Musical
Best Direction - Play
Anne Kauffman for Mary Jane
Daniel Aukin for Stereophonic
Kenny Leon for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Whitney White for Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Lila Neugebauer for Appropriate
Best Direction - Musical
Michael Greiff for Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman for Suffs
Jessica Stone for Water for Elephants
Maria Friedman for Merrily We Roll Along
Danya Taymor for The Outsiders
Best Orchestrations
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Stereophonic
Merrily We Roll Along
Hell's Kitchen
Best Choreography
The Outsiders
Water for Elephants
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
Here Lies Love
Best Costume Design - Play
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Stereophonic
Appropriate
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Costume Design - Musical
The Great Gatsby
Suffs
Hell's Kitchen
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Water for Elephants
Best Original Score for Theatre
Here Lies Love
Stereophonic
The Outsiders
Days of Wine and Roses
Suffs
Best Scenic Design - Play
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Appropriate
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design - Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Here Lies Love
Hell's Kitchen
Lempicka
Water for Elephants
The Outsiders
Back to the Future: The Musical
Best Lighting Design - Play
An Enemy of the People
Grey House
Appropriate
Stereophonic
Prayer for the French Republic
Best Lighting Design - Musical
Water for Elephants
Hell's Kitchen
The Outsiders
Illinoise
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Sound Design - Play
Grey House
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Stereophonic
Appropriate
Mary Jane
Best Sound Design - Musical
Hell's Kitchen
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Merrily We Roll Along
Here Lies Love
The Outsiders
