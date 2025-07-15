Travis Scott Circus Maximus World Tour 2025: Rapper Adds Mumbai Show To His India Leg, Check Out Ticket Price, Date, Venue And More

Rapper Travis Scott is coming to India for the very first time this year as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. American rapper announced his debut concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He will be performing live on October 18 and 19, 2025. However, fans felt disappointed as he did not announce any shows in Mumbai. Now, the rapper has fulfilled his mumbaiker fans' wish as he announced a show in Mumbai and is set to light up the stage with his act.

Travis Scott mumbai concert date

The Mumbai show will take place on Wednesday, 19 November, at Mahalaxmi Race Course. Fans can look forward to hearing some of his biggest hits, such as Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest in the Room, and the viral sensation Fe!n.

Travis Scott mumbai concert: where to book tickets?

The tickets are not live yet, but they will be available on BookMyShow. Just like the Coldplay concert, fans will have to join a queue to enter the 'waiting room' for booking tickets. However, being in the waiting room does not guarantee early access to tickets.

Travis Scott India concert ticket price

As per bookmyshow, the ticket categories are as follows: Silver (Platform) – ₹7,000, Silver (Ground) – ₹7,000, Gold Platform – ₹15,000, Platinum Lounge (Seated Block A–E) – ₹35,000, Seated Block F – ₹30,000, Platinum Lounge (Standing Block A–C) – ₹30,000, Standing Block D – ₹25,000 (for ages 10 and above), and Fan Pit Ground (Left & Right) – ₹16,000.