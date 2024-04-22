Advertisement

On Monday, April 22, President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Bhushan upon actor Mithun Chakraborty in the field of Arts. Usha Uthup was also bestowed with the honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside other recipients of Padma Awards 2024. The ceremony was held in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries from the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil services.

Bhajan singer Shri Kaluram Bamaniya was also awarded Padma Shri in the field of Arts. Renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

Mithun on receiving Padma Bhushan

On receiving Padma Bhushan in the field of Arts, actor Mithun Chakraborty told ANI, "I am very happy. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone in my life. When I got a call that you are being given Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I had not expected it."

All you need to know about Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others, were present at the function. Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

For 2024, the President had approved conferment of 132 Padma awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri awards.