Vishal Jethwa Reacts After Homebound Snubs In Oscars 2026 Nominations: Being Shortlisted Itself Feels Extraordinary

Homebound, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, did not make it to the Oscars 2026. The film was among the final 15 entries shortlisted from a total of 86 submissions before the nominations were announced. Vishal Jethwa, who stars in the lead role alongside Ishaan Khatter, recently shared his thoughts on the film's elimination from the competition. Rather than feeling disheartened, the actor expressed gratitude that the film managed to reach the top 15 list.

Vishal Jethwa about Homebound not reaching Oscars

Speaking to IANS, the actor said, "While we didn’t make it to the final nominations, being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 entries itself has been deeply humbling for me. I come from a very modest, local space, where dreams often feel distant, so to see Homebound travel this far and represent India on a global platform already feels extraordinary.”

He further shared that this journey has strengthened his belief in honest storytelling. He expressed gratitude to director Neeraj for his vision and further thanked Karan Johar for believing in this film. He concluded by saying that he carries this experience with "pride and gratitude, and looks forward to what lies ahead.”

What is the plot of Homebound?

It explores the experiences of two childhood friends portrayed by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa after they attempt to pass the national police exam. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting role.

Films selected in the Best International Feature category

Five films that entered the Oscars nominations are The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

The last Indian film to receive a nomination in this category was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2001.