Who is Chandrika Tandon? Indra Nooyi's Sister Wins Grammy For Her Album 'Triveni'

The 67th edition of the prestigious Grammy Awards, organised by the Recording Academy, took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Indian-American singer and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon won the Grammy for her album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. Here's what we know about this hidden talent from India.

Who is Chandrika Tandon?

Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon is an Indian-American businesswoman, philanthropist, and two-time Grammy-nominated musical artist. Graduating from IIM Ahmedabad in 1975, Chandrika began her career as an executive at Citibank in Beirut during the Lebanese Civil War. At just 24, she was offered a position at McKinsey and Company in New York City and became the first Indian-American to become a partner in the company.

Chandrika Tandon | Image: X

As the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Tandon earned acclaim for her Grammy-winning album, created with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese-American cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Chandrika Tandon First won a Grammy in 2011

Chandrika Tandon’s Grammy journey is not a new one. She was previously nominated in 2011 for ‘Soul Call’ in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category. Her commitment to music, combined with her achievements in business, highlights her diverse talents and passion for cultural expression.

