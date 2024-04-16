Will Smith Revisits Men In Black Character During Surprise Coachella Performance Alongside J Balvin

Advertisement

J Balvin's Coachella performace on Sunday night was nothing short of a science fiction movie with a UFO-themed set. However, what made the night memorable was Will Smith's surprise appearance at the music festival. The actor took the stage alongside J Balvin to perform his iconic hit song Men in Black.

Will Smith performs with J Balvin at Coachella

The electrifying performance from Coachella saw Will Smith and J Balvin rap the catchy tune from Men In Black while surrounded by backup dancers dressed as aliens. The crowd erupted with cheers as the duo transported them back to the iconic world of the Men in Black.

To top off the spectacle, Smith was seen wielding the memory eraser device featured in the movie, a nod to the plotline of agents erasing memories of witnesses to alien encounters. The moment was a fitting tribute to the film franchise that has captivated audiences for decades.

Advertisement

j balvin brought out will smith at coachella to perform men in black ??????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/IZDTdc0S4H — kelly 🩷 (@kellyfromHtown)

Balvin really brought out the fresh prince?? #Coachella #Coachella2024 #jbalvin #willsmith pic.twitter.com/hwnD7A6DcP — Here’s my boarding pass (@TravelingMiguel)

The original Men in Black film, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, was a massive success, grossing USD 250.7 million at the domestic box office. Its popularity led to three sequels, including Men in Black II in 2002, Men in Black 3 in 2012, and Men in Black: International in 2019. While the latter instalment was considered a standalone movie set in the same universe, it did not feature Smith or Jones in the lead roles.

More about Coachella 2024

Coachella, known for its star-studded performances and surprise guests, continued to deliver this weekend with appearances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton, and Kesha. Notably, Kesha made waves with her altered lyrics during her performance of TikTok, igniting controversy with a pointed message directed at P. Diddy.

(Inputs from ANI)