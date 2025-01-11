Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour Tickets To Go Live Today: Where And How To Buy Passes, Concert Venues, Dates, More

Yo Yo Honey Singh announced his Millionaire India Tour In December 2024 after the release of his Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. The tour will kick off in February 2025 and will continue till April 2025. The tickets for the same will go live today, January 11 at 2 PM. Here we are with detailed information regarding how to buy tickets for the concert.

How to buy tickets for the Millionaire India Tour?

The tickets for Honey Singh's tour will go live on Zomato 's District application and Insider.in at 2 PM. The show is for four hours and is not for people below 16 years of age owing to the songs. The price of the ticket has been kept under wraps. So visit the app select your preferred city, and choose seats or standing arrangements. Once you are done with the selection, pay for the ticket and confirm your booking.

After breaking records and ruling playlists for over a decade, the Punjabi singer is bringing the house down with his biggest-ever 10-city tour. He will be singing all his hit tracks including the recent releases.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour: Cities

The tour will start in Mumbai on February 22 and conclude in Kolkata on April 5. The concert will begin at 6 PM and the check-in window at venues will be half an hour. Check out the complete list below:

Mumbai - February 22

Lucknow - February 28

Delhi - March 1

Indore - March 8

Pune - March 14

Ahmedabad - March 15

Bengaluru - March 22

Chandigarh - March 23

Jaipur - March 29

Kolkata - April 5