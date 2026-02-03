Zakir Khan To Conclude Papa Yaar Tour With Two Mega Stadium Shows In Mumbai, Ticket Sales To Open From...

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is set to bring his record-breaking 'Papa Yaar' tour to Mumbai with two mega stadium shows at the NSCI Dome on June 13 and 14, 2026.

The 'Papa Yaar' tour has spanned over 60 cities across the country.

Speaking about the Mumbai shows, Zakir Khan said the city holds a special place in his heart and ending the tour at the NSCI Dome feels like a homecoming. He added that the event will be more than just a show and will celebrate fans and the comedy fraternity who have been part of his journey.

"Mumbai has given me so much warmth and love- ending 'Papa Yaar' in NSCI Dome, Mumbai truly feels like coming home. This one isn't just going to be a show; it'll be a celebration of all the fans and the entire comedy fraternity, everyone who has been part of this journey," he said, as per a press release.

The Mumbai leg marks Zakir Khan's first-ever stadium-scale stand-up performances in the city and a significant milestone in Indian live comedy.

Shoven Shah, Founder and CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment said in a statement, "After a historic nationwide run, bringing 'Papa Yaar' to a venue like the NSCI Dome is a natural evolution for the tour. Indian audiences have embraced live comedy with remarkable enthusiasm and we're excited to deliver a stadium-scale experience that matches that energy. With landmark shows featuring Zakir Khan, we're not just creating events, we're setting new benchmarks in modern Indian entertainment." General ticket sales will open on February 11, 2026, with tickets available on BookMyShow.

Earlier, on January 20, Zakir Khan announced a long break from live tours during his Hyderabad show. According to Zakir Khan's team, the stand-up comedian has announced a long break from his live shows, reportedly until 2030, citing health issues and personal matters.

The comedian also shared a story on his Instagram handle, hinting at the hiatus. After arriving in Dubai, he posted an update with a caption confirming the decision's finality.He wrote, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love."