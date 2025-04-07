Ayushmann Khurrana's Emotional Reaction to Wife Tahira Kashyap's Cancer Post Is All Things Love

Mumbai: Director and author Tahira Kashyap, who is a cancer survivor has revealed in a new Instagram post, that her breast cancer has relapsed and it's time for “Round 2” for her. Tahira's husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's emotional reaction to her post is all things love…

Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts to Wife Tahira Kashyap's Cancer Post

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, who has shared a post on her Instagram account, revealing that her breast cancer has relapsed and that she is all ready to battle the disease and defeat it again, has been getting wishes from her friends and fans.

Her husband, who had liked the post as soon as Tahira had shared it, has now commented on it; Ayushmann Khurrana's emotional reaction screams love and companionship - the comment under Tahira's post, that has already got many likes, reads, “My Hero" with a red heart.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has always been a support for her wife, especially in these tough times, has once again reiterated his love and respect for her. The comment is a simple but an extremely heartwarming statement which holds so much emotion, love and inspiration, also reflecting on the relationship Ayushmann and Tahira share with each other.

'Round 2 For Me… I Still Got This': Tahira Kashyap Confirms Relapse of Breast Cancer

The post shared by Tahira Kashyap on her Instagram account reads, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

The post has been captioned, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade.When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again.”