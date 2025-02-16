Updated 22:34 IST, February 16th 2025
Badshah Says 'Free Samay Raina' During University Concert, Gets Trolled: Arrest Kab Hua Woh?
Badshah, who was a panelist on the show before it was taken down, lent his support to Samay Raina over the developing India's Got Latent controversy.
The Assam Police and the Maharastra Cyber Cell are investigating the India's Got Latent controversy which blew up after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made crass comments on the YouTube show, hosted and created by Samay Raina. As the row was discussed on social media, followed by debate among netizens over whether a joke “is just a joke”, several celebrities have voiced both their support and criticism for Samay and others.
Rapper Badshah, who was performing at a university event in Vadodara, Gujarat, called to "free Samay Raina" during his show. Many, however, trolled him saying that comedian and show creator Samay has not even been arrested.
Badshah gets trolled for supporting Samay Raina
Samay Raina addressed the controversy in his statement on social media, also sharing that he has removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube. Badshah, who was a panelist on the show before it was taken down, lent his support to Samay over the developing controversy. Samay has been summoned by the Police for investigation into the matter.
However, Samay has shared, through his lawyer, that he is currently in the US for his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour and will appear before the cops after March 17.
Who is involved in the IGL controversy?
Besides Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, others named in the case are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija. The Assam Police has already summoned Allahbadia and Ashish, asking them to be present in person in connection with the controversial remarks they had made during the show.
Samay has a house in Balewadi in Pune and has been issued a summon by the Assam Police there. Maharashtra Cyber, part of the state police, is also investigating the case.
