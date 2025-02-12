Bangalore Police Should See This: Internet Reacts As Ed Sheeran Enjoys Roadside Lassi With Arijit Singh In West Bengal

Ed Sheeran is currently on the Indian leg of his Mathematics world tour. The British singer seems to be taking plenty of time in between shows to explore the country and its culture. Following his performance in Bengaluru on February 8, the Shape Of You fame arrived in West Bengal where he was joined by Arijit Singh. Days after a video of the singer duo exploring the lanes of Jiaganj in West Bengal went viral, another clip of the British singer enjoying roadside lassi has gone viral online.

When Ed Sheeran met the sweetness of West Bengal

Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform a live concert in Shillong on February 12. Ahead of the gig, the singer took a pitstop at Jiaganj in West Bengal. In a new video doing rounds on social media, he can be seen taking a stroll on the narrow lanes of the city along with his crew. In a now-viral moment, the group can be seen stopping for a glass of lassi.

The video shared by the Instagram handle believeinarijit, features Ed Sheeran along with camera people interacting with the local lassi vendor, who seems unaware of the singer's identity. A live commentary of what is happening on the scene takes place in the background in Bengali. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans of the singer took to the comment section to react to the same. A comment read, “Bangalore police should see this”. Another user wrote, “Why did he even go to Bangalore in the first place…that place is filled with rude people and water scarcity!” Explaining the contents of the video, a user wrote, “E. D. Sheeran enjoying and having a great time in Jiagunj with his host and good Friend ArijitSinghji. E. D. Sheeran cherishing Lassi from the local shopkeeper and enjoying every moment."

For the uninitiated, the comparison with Bengaluru comes after the local police in the Karnataka capital pulled the plug on Ed Sheeran's impromptu performance on the road, citing lack of permission.

2 legends, 1 scooter: Ed Sheeran hitches a ride with Arijit Singh

A clip of Indian singer Arijit Singh taking his British counterpart Ed Sheeran on a scooter ride is going viral on social media, with a section of fans calling it "the most wholesome" video ever. According to reports, Singh was photographed riding the vehicle with Sheeran, who is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour, sitting behind him, unaccompanied by any security detail. While details about the video, including the date and venue, couldn't be immediately confirmed, reports say the singer duo were filmed riding the scooter on the streets of Singh's hometown Jiaganj in Murshidabad district in West Bengal.