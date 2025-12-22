Bangladesh Unrest Continues: Days After Usman Hadi's Killing, Yet Another Student Leader Shot Down in Khulna

Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, from NCP's labour organisation, was shot dead in the Khulna on Monday, as reported by Bangladesh’s national daily Prothom Alo.

As per the report, the incident occurred at around 11.45 AM in a house in the Sonadange area.

After the shooting of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Usman Hadi on Thursday,that lead to major unrest, this is yet another incident that continues the streak of violence and instability that the country has been witnessing.

Who was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar

According to NCP official Saif Nawaz, Sikdar—the party’s Khulna divisional convener and a vital labor organizer—was attacked while coordinating efforts for an upcoming rally.

Police reported that after the incident the bystanders took Sikdar to the Khulna Medical College Private Hospital and was later shifted to a private diagnostic center for specialized imaging. However, he succumbed to the gunshot wound on the left side of the head shortly after.

