Updated 22 December 2025 at 15:50 IST
Bangladesh Unrest Continues: Days After Usman Hadi's Killing, Yet Another Student Leader Shot Down in Khulna
NCP labor leader Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar was shot dead in Khulna, Bangladesh, amid rising political unrest including the recent killing of Usman Hadi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, from NCP's labour organisation, was shot dead in the Khulna on Monday, as reported by Bangladesh’s national daily Prothom Alo.
As per the report, the incident occurred at around 11.45 AM in a house in the Sonadange area.
After the shooting of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Usman Hadi on Thursday,that lead to major unrest, this is yet another incident that continues the streak of violence and instability that the country has been witnessing.
Who was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar
Advertisement
According to NCP official Saif Nawaz, Sikdar—the party’s Khulna divisional convener and a vital labor organizer—was attacked while coordinating efforts for an upcoming rally.
Police reported that after the incident the bystanders took Sikdar to the Khulna Medical College Private Hospital and was later shifted to a private diagnostic center for specialized imaging. However, he succumbed to the gunshot wound on the left side of the head shortly after.
Advertisement
No sign of peace in Bangladesh
As news of Sikdar's death spreads, tensions in Khulna remain high. With the NCP labor wing losing a key organizer just days after the unrest surrounding Usman Hadi, authorities are now bracing for further agitations. While police investigations continue, the recurring nature of these targeted attacks suggests that the streak of violence plaguing the country is far from over.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 22 December 2025 at 15:50 IST