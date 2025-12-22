Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • Bangladesh Unrest Continues: Days After Usman Hadi's Killing, Yet Another Student Leader Shot Down in Khulna

Updated 22 December 2025 at 15:50 IST

Bangladesh Unrest Continues: Days After Usman Hadi's Killing, Yet Another Student Leader Shot Down in Khulna

NCP labor leader Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar was shot dead in Khulna, Bangladesh, amid rising political unrest including the recent killing of Usman Hadi.

Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar
Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar | Image: X

Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, from NCP's labour organisation, was shot dead in the Khulna on Monday, as reported by Bangladesh’s national daily Prothom Alo.

As per the report, the incident occurred at around 11.45 AM in a house in the Sonadange area.

After the shooting of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Usman Hadi on Thursday,that lead to major unrest, this is yet another incident that continues the streak of violence and instability that the country has been witnessing.

Who was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar

Advertisement

According to NCP official Saif Nawaz, Sikdar—the party’s Khulna divisional convener and a vital labor organizer—was attacked while coordinating efforts for an upcoming rally.

Police reported that after the incident the bystanders took Sikdar to the Khulna Medical  College Private Hospital and was later shifted to a private diagnostic center for specialized imaging. However, he succumbed to the gunshot wound on the left side of the head shortly after.

Advertisement

No sign of peace in Bangladesh

As news of Sikdar's death spreads, tensions in Khulna remain high. With the NCP labor wing losing a key organizer just days after the unrest surrounding Usman Hadi, authorities are now bracing for further agitations. While police investigations continue, the recurring nature of these targeted attacks suggests that the streak of violence plaguing the country is far from over.

Also Read: IndiGo, SpiceJet Flying Turkish Planes In Indian Skies; Lease Extended

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 22 December 2025 at 15:50 IST