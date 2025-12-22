Another DGCA Lifeline: IndiGo Secures Third Extension On Turkish Airlines Lease, Raising Questions Over Post-Operation Sindoor Promises

New Delhi: In a big development, IndiGo has secured third extension from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to lease two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft along with the crew from Turkish Airlines after previously facing a directive to end the partnership.

Earlier on August 29, IndiGo got 6-month extension to operate 2 Turkish airlines plane months after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May provided a one-time final extension of three months till August 31 to IndiGo for operating the Turkish Airlines aircraft. It had also asked the carrier not to seek any further extension.

The carrier was asked not to seek any further extension as a result of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May during Operation Sindoor. However, the third extension raises eyebrows when the directive was given to grant extension to lease aircraft and crew.

With this directive, they've been allowed to use two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and also crew from Turkish Airlines.

What DGCA has to say

DGCA said a significant number of IndiGo aircraft were grounded thereby leading to a global aircraft shortage, which led to the decision allowing the airline to continue using leased aircraft from Turkish Airlines. Furthermore, DGCA had also approved Spice's plan.

Aviation Expert On Extension

Aviation expert Vandana Singh, while speaking to the Republic TV on the development stated that if it's a short-term measure, it's fine but the decision must be politically measured.

She further added, “This is not the solution to the situation or the problem here. This problem should have been understood, mapped accordingly, and a proper action plan should have been drawn out, and not like this, like a knee-jerk reaction with an extension after extension, or taking wet lease from other equipment carriers like the Turkish carrier.”

Stressing further, she added that this route is not okay, but maybe to relieve the passenger discomfort, this route has been taken.

Too Generous for IndiGo?

Singh, upon being questioned if DGCA was being too generous for IndiGo stated, “I know Celebi very well, and the Celebi had to, that license had to be revoked, and they were asked to leave because this is a national security issue, and nothing is hidden as to what happened and who was backing whom during the Operation Sindoor conflict, I don't have to name. Having said that, what is happening right now is against our national security. I repeat, against our national security, and it is not the way, this modus operandi or this way we should have gone.”

Before the extension, the Centre in May announced that the security clearance for Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services has been revoked with immediate effect over interest of national security.

The government's decision follows reports that the Pakistani army used Turkish drones against India in the conflict during Operation Sindoor.

Another Aviation expert

Vipul Saxena, another aviation expert, when asked if an agreement with countries like Pakistan as well as Bangladesh will be signed if need arises, he added, “Not at all because nation comes first above everything. Second thing, there's something called security clearances.”

He added, "An enemy country can do any kind of sabotage. They may set suicide bombers, they may put bombs there, they may do anything, any kind of threat to the aircraft. Who will be responsible? For the business interest, we cannot keep national interest, national security on the sides."

The first priority, the first responsibility of any business entity is national security and national safety, Saxena added.

India-Turkey Ties