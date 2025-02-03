Barbie Hsu, Taiwanese Actress, Dies Due To Pneumonia At The Age Of 48

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (Shiyuan Hsu, also known as Da S), died due to pneumonia, confirms her younger sister Dee Hsu. She was 48 when she breathed her last. According to Taiwan media, succumbed to pneumonia following the flu while she was on a vacation in Japan with her family.

Barbie Hsu succumbs to pneumonia in Japan

"During the Lunar New Year, or family came to Japan for vacation. My dearest sister Barbie has unfortunately left us after getting pneumonia, triggered by an influenza. I'm thankful to be her sister in this lifetime, taking care of each other ... I will always be grateful to her and remember her," Dee Hsu said in a statement shared by her manager.

(A file photo of Barbie Hsu | Image: X)

Who was Barbie Hsu?

An actress, singer and television host, Barbie Hsu, is best known for her leading role in the television series Meteor Garden (2001). She was born to Huang Chun-mei and Hsu Chien in Taipei, in 1976 as the middle child of three sisters. She and her sister Dee debuted in 1994 as pop duo S.O.S with a hit song Ten-Minute Love. After contractual disputes with their agency, which banned them from releasing albums under the group name, they changed the name to A.S.O.S and switched their career focus from singing to hosting. They co-hosted the variety show Guess (1996-2000), the entertainment news program 100% Entertainment (1998-2005), and the cooking show Gourmet Secrets of the Stars (2007-2008).