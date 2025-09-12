Been There, Done That: Smriti Irani Gets Candid About Acting, Politics, and Tackling Stereotypes on Soha Ali Khan's Podcast

Bollywood actor and author Soha Ali Khan has stepped into podcasting, launching her own series that brings together various personalities, especially women from diverse walks of life, to share their stories and inspirations.

In the third episode, Soha hosts Union Minister Smriti Irani, who reflects on her political journey, speaks about overcoming stereotypes linked to her well-known public image, and highlights her long-standing commitment to grassroots work.

On the podcast, Soha asked Smriti Irani if being a recognisable face was an advantage or a disadvantage. Smriti replied, “A disadvantage. Because everybody presumed actors treated politics as something they did at the very end of their careers, not something they pursued seriously from the ground up. Most actors are parachuted into politics because of their popularity and then just become Rajya Sabha members.”

She further added, “I was not one of those. When I came into active politics in 2003, I started as a youth wing member of the BJP in Maharashtra. My batchmate today is the CM of Maharashtra, and my other colleague, Dharmendra Pradhan, is now the Minister of Education. But even then, I wanted to be in the trenches, working alongside my colleagues and gaining their respect, because I knew I was in it for the long haul. I worked my way through grassroots responsibilities, later becoming the State Secretary in Maharashtra when Nitin Gadkari became president. I’ve worked with five BJP presidents: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, and, at that time, Venkaiah Naidu. In 2004, I fought my first election at the age of 27. So I can safely say, "Been there, done that."