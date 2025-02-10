BeerBiceps in Freefall: Ranveer Allahbadia Loses 2 Million Subscribers After India's Got Latent Controversy

Hashtags calling for a boycott of BeerBiceps have been trending, and several influencers have also weighed in on the matter. | Image: X

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his channel BeerBiceps, faces a major backlash after losing over 2 million subscribers in the wake of a controversy surrounding filthy remarks on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, a satirical spin on India’s Got Talent.

Subscriber Count Drops Drastically

As of January 31, BeerBiceps had a subscriber base of 10.5 million. However, following the controversy, the numbers have plummeted to 8.1 million as of February 10. The sharp decline reflects growing public discontent, with several netizens calling for a boycott of the influencer.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The backlash stems from an episode of India's Got Latent. The show, known for its comedic format, features guest judges such as Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), who humorously critique participants.

In a viral clip from the episode, Ranveer can be heard asking an offensive question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The remark has triggered widespread outrage, with social media users condemning it as inappropriate and distasteful.

Public Reaction and Fallout

The controversy has ignited heated debates online, with critics demanding accountability from Allahbadia. Hashtags calling for a boycott of BeerBiceps have been trending, and several influencers have also weighed in on the matter.

Allahbadia Issues Half-Hearted Apology

Meanwhile, Allahbadia on Monday issued a half-hearted apology for his controversial comment on a show, saying comedy is not his forte and described the whole episode as a "lapse in judgment".

"My comment was not just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in a video statement posted on his social media handles.

Allahbadia has been mercilessly trolled for his distasteful comment on parents and sex on Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show.

"Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

His podcast is watched by people of all ages and he doesn't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly, the influencer said.