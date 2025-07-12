Bigg Boss Reality Star Abdu Rozik Arrested At Dubai Airport Over Theft Allegations

Dubai: Bigg Boss 16 contestant, 21-year-old Tajik sensation Abdu Rozik has been reportedly detained at Dubai International Airport during the early hours of Saturday. Once a beloved reality television and an internet icon across South Asia and the Middle East, Abdu was reportedly at the Dubai Airport after he landed from Montenegro at around 5 am. The Dubai law enforcement agencies have yet to formally release the specifics of the complaint, but Abdu Rozik’s management confirmed that the detention stems from allegations of theft.