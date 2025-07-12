Bigg Boss Reality Star Abdu Rozik Arrested At Dubai Airport Over Theft Allegations

Updated 12 July 2025 at 21:35 IST
Dubai: Bigg Boss 16 contestant, 21-year-old Tajik sensation Abdu Rozik has been reportedly detained at Dubai International Airport during the early hours of Saturday. Once a beloved reality television and an internet icon across South Asia and the Middle East, Abdu was reportedly at the Dubai Airport after he landed from Montenegro at around 5 am. The Dubai law enforcement agencies have yet to formally release the specifics of the complaint, but Abdu Rozik’s management confirmed that the detention stems from allegations of theft.
Further details regarding the Bigg Boss 16 contestant's arrest are awaited.
Published 12 July 2025 at 21:28 IST