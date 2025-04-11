Black Pants, White Shirt, Strings of Pearls: Sushmita Sen's Latest Look Makes Fans Go Weak in Their Knees

Mumbai: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who still has fans swooning over her beauty and wit, did it again with her latest ‘boss lady’ look. The actress made an appearance for a fashion show in Mumbai, looking like an absolute diva, in formal wear.

Sushmita Sen's Latest ‘Boss Lady’ Look With A Pearl-Touch Breaks the Internet

Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai, for popular fashion designer Neeta Lulla and her look for the show, broke the internet. The actress looked stunning in black formal wide-legged pants, a satin white shirt with a plunging neck line and a string of pearls around her neck, layered in a way that they took away the entire attention from the deep V-neck of the shirt.

Sushmita Sen completed her ‘boss lady' look with a diamond rock on the ring finger of her right hand, a layer of makeup, dark red lips, black clutch and hair let loose in light curls. The actress shared this look on her social media account on Instagram, in the form of a video.

‘Goddess… Diva… Stunner’: Sushmita's Latest Look Makes Fans Go Weak In Their Knees

Sushmita Sen's video on Instagram has been flooded by comments, as her look makes fans go weak in their knees. A user by the name of ‘parul206’ said, “The Goddess… the diva… the stunner”; the look made a user ‘amit_pithva’ write a poem for Sushmita - “In your eyes, I see galaxies collide, A universe of love, where we forever reside. Your touch, like a gentle breeze, electrifies my soul, With every caress, my love for you unfolds.”