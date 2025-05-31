'Blessed': Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Welcome Twins

New Delhi: Popular Indian singer Milind Gaba and influencer Pria Beniwal have officially welcomed twins. Taking to social media, the duo made the heartwarming announcement, expressing their excitement and gratitude as they step into this new chapter together.

On MAY 30, 2025, Milind and Pria shared a post on Instagram announcing the arrival of their twins. The image showcases a baby boy and girl dressed in blue and pink. The couple added a heartfelt message for their little ones. The image with the caption, “Gaba ki story mein twist nahi, twins hain.” The singer wrote, “Apne liye kabhi kuch nahi maanga tujse, ab apne liye aur kya hi maang launga. We are Blessed with Two Miracles. Jai Mata Di.”

Netizens React

Fans flooded the post with blessings, with many celebrities joining in to wish the couple. Kishwer Merchant commented, “Congratulations,” while Tulsi Kumar added, “Huge congratulations.”

Milind and Pria shared their pregnancy news with fans on Instagram on February 1, 2025. The post was in video format, filmed inside a car, and Pria was wearing a white dress that matched Milind’s shirt. Milind places a baby carrier in the backseat, signifying the soon-to-arrive little ones into their family.

Who is Pria Beniwal and Milind Gaba?

Pria Beniwal is a popular fashion vlogger, while Milind Gaba is a singer, songwriter, and music producer known for his famous hits like ‘Nazar Lag Jaegi’, ‘She Don’t Know’, and ‘Yaar Mod Do’.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2002.