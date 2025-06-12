Air India Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra And Other Celebs Pray For The Passengers

Sky Is Pink actor Rohit Saraf penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram Stories expressing shock and hoping for survivors. “Still trying to process the heartbreaking news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. I'm shocked, and deeply saddened. My heart goes out to all the families affected and to everyone who lost someone they loved. Against all odds, I'm still holding on to hope that there are more survivors and fewer injuries than feared. Praying for strength and peace for all those grieving this unimaginable loss,” he wrote.