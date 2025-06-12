Air India Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra And Other Celebs Pray For The Passengers

Bollywood Shocked as Air India Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport: Live Updates | An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying over 200 passengers, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed immediately after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), on Thursday. The flight was going to London and had 232 passengers and 10 crew members, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Bollywood Reacts LIVE: Soon after the tragic news broke, celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Deol, expressed their grief over the tragic incident and prayed for the survivors.
Disha Patani took to her X handle and wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Holding on to hope that there are survivors and that help reaches them in time. Prayers for all the lives affected — may those lost rest in peace, and may their families find courage to face this tragedy.”
Ananya Panday shared a news clip about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on her Instagram Stories with folded hands.
Sky Is Pink actor Rohit Saraf penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram Stories expressing shock and hoping for survivors. “Still trying to process the heartbreaking news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. I'm shocked, and deeply saddened. My heart goes out to all the families affected and to everyone who lost someone they loved. Against all odds, I'm still holding on to hope that there are more survivors and fewer injuries than feared. Praying for strength and peace for all those grieving this unimaginable loss,” he wrote.
Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Prayers for Ahmedabad”.
Randeep Hooda took to his X handle to condole the death of those who died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad. He also sent strength to the rescue team. “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss,” he wrote.
Parineeti Chopra took to her X handle and wrote, “Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill-fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time.”
Sunny Deol took to his X handle to express his shock after learning about the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. He wrote, “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”
Sonu Sood took to his Instagram Stories and expressed grief over the plane crash and sent prayers for all the passengers. “Prayers for the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after takeoff to London,” read his note.
Janhvi Kapoor penned a heartfelt note praying for the passengers, the crew and their family members after hearing about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. “Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight.”
Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."
Akshay Kumar took to his X handle and wrote, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."
