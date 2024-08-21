sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:24 IST, August 21st 2024

Bollywood Vs Tollywood: When SS Rajamouli Said Hrithik Roshan Is 'Nothing Compared To Prabhas'

An old video resurfaces where Rajamouli says Hrithik Roshan can't match Prabhas, fueling South vs Bollywood cinema discussion, amid Arshad Warsi's controversy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli and Hrithik Roshan Controversy
SS Rajamouli and Hrithik Roshan Controversy | Image: Instagram
  • 2 min read
