10 Years Of Masaan: DYK Vicky Kaushal Wasn't The First Choice, Neeraj Ghaywan Approached These Two Actors For The Film

Vicky Kaushal's iconic movie Masaan completes 10 years on July 24, 2025. The film was released in 2015 and has received applause for its powerful performances and grounded storytelling. To mark the occasion, Vicky shared some unseen photos from the Masaan set along with a heartfelt note of gratitude. The movie also marks the start of his fame. However, not many know that the Chhaava star wasn’t the first choice for the role, as Neeraj Ghaywan initially deemed other rising actors.
Rajkummar Rao was the first choice for Masaan, and Manoj Bajpayee was also considered for the film. However, things didn’t work out with either of them. Eventually, the project moved towards Vicky Kaushal, and everyone witnessed the incredible performance he delivered.
In an old interview, director Neeraj Ghaywan shared that while writing the script, he had already imagined Richa in the role. After casting her, he brought in Shweta Tripathi, followed by Sanjay Mishra. For the male lead, he had initially thought of Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao, but scheduling issues got in the way. Still, he said he felt happy with the final cast.
Today, Vicky Kaushal shared a bulk of unseen pics from the sets of Masaan on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Feels like yesterday," and included a heartfelt note of gratitude. He wrote, “It’s been a decade! So much to learn, so much to grow... thank you for everything.”
The post features Vicky’s look from Masaan, and another photo with Neeraj Ghaywan where he appears almost unrecognisable. One of the pictures captures a reunion of the Masaan team, including Neeraj Ghaywan, Richa Chadha, Varun Grover, Shweta Tripathi, Avinash Arun, and others. Before Masaan, Vicky had played minor roles in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet, and had worked as an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur.
Published 24 July 2025 at 19:12 IST