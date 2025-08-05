120 Bahadur Teaser Out: Farhan Akhtar Brings To Life Battle Of Rezang La As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati

Updated 5 August 2025 at 14:21 IST
Farhan Akhtar has finally unveiled the teaser of 120 Bahadur, the movie which is based on the true story of how over 100 Indian soldiers fought off over 3000 Chinese in the 1962 battle of Rezang La. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the film also stars Vivan Bhatena and Ankit Siwach in pivotal roles.
The teaser opened with a question, "What happened in Rezang La on November 18?". This was followed by battle scenes set in Rezang La, Ladakh. The clip narrates a moment from history where courage refused to fail during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, when valiant Indian soldiers fought against Chinese troops, preventing a potential occupation of the Ladakh region. The film offers a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who leads the team in the battle. The over 2-minute teaser is packed with hard-hitting dialogues and battle scenes.
Farhan also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote the movie's dialogue, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now."
The movie is written by Sumit Arora and Rajiv G. Menon and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra. Apart from Farhan, the film also stars Ashutosh Shukla, Atul Singh, Brijesh Karanwal, Devendra Ahirwar, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap and Sahib Verma. The song in the movie is composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 21.
