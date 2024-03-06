Advertisement

Vikrant Massey has had a big year both in his professional and personal life. The actor, who is basking in the success of his recent film 12th Fail, has also embraced fatherhood recently. Vikrant and his wife Sheetal welcomed a baby boy on February 7. In a new interview, the actor has opened up on his new role as a father.

Vikrant Massey says the health of his newborn is a top priority

In an interview with GQ, Vikrant Massey shed light on his best role yet. The new father said this is one role that he will play this role for the ‘rest of his life’. He also emphasised taking each day as it comes and not planning in advance.

Vikrant told the publication, “It's the best role of my life. A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to. I'm going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt.” The 12th Fail hitmaker also claimed that he is still soaking it all in. He added, “The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there's no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur embrace parenthood

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared the post that reads, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son." They signed off by writing, "Love Sheetal & Vikrant".

The couple got married on Valentine's Day (February 14) of 2022 and now they have another reason to celebrate Valentine's week, as their son has arrived on Rose Day. Soon after the new father shared the post, his industry friends and fans congratulated the couple on embracing the parenthood. Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations," followed by two heart emoticons". Rasshii Khanna wrote, "Congratulations Masseys’" Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" and Vahbiz wrote, "Congratulations". While Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood celebs have liked the post.