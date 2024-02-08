English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur On Valentine's Week

12th Fail star Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur embrace parenthood as they welcome their son today, February 7.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur | Image:Sheetal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome your son today, February 7. The couple shared a joint post announcing the birth of their child nearly two years after their marriage. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 12th Fail and with his son's arrival the celebration has doubled in Massey's household.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur embrace parenthood

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared the post that reads, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son." They signed off by writing, "Love Sheetal & Vikrant".  

Vikrant Massey confirms his wedding with Sheetal Thakur would be a private affair - India Today
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

The couple got married on Valentine's Day (February 14) of 2022 and now they have another reason to celebrate Valentine's week, as their son has arrived on Rose Day.

Advertisement

Friends and fans congratulate new parents

Soon after the new father shared the post, his industry friends and fans congratulated the couple on embracing the parenthood. Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations," followed by two heart emoticons". Rasshii Khanna wrote, "Congratulations Masseys’" Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" and Vahbiz wrote, "Congratulations". While Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood celebs have liked the post.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, "Congratulations to papa @vikrantmassey maa @sheetalthakur ...loads of love and blessings to the new born..." Another fan commented, "Congratulations Massey, love always to you and your family"

About Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's relationship timeline

The couple had known each other since 2015 but got close after starring in Broken But Beautiful, co-starring Harleen Sethi. After dating for several years, Massey and Thakur got engaged in November 2019 and registered their marriage on February 14, 2022. On February 18, 2022, the couple got married in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.
 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World20 minutes ago

  4. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health21 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement