Advertisement

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome your son today, February 7. The couple shared a joint post announcing the birth of their child nearly two years after their marriage. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 12th Fail and with his son's arrival the celebration has doubled in Massey's household.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur embrace parenthood

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared the post that reads, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son." They signed off by writing, "Love Sheetal & Vikrant".

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)

The couple got married on Valentine's Day (February 14) of 2022 and now they have another reason to celebrate Valentine's week, as their son has arrived on Rose Day.

Advertisement

Friends and fans congratulate new parents

Soon after the new father shared the post, his industry friends and fans congratulated the couple on embracing the parenthood. Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations," followed by two heart emoticons". Rasshii Khanna wrote, "Congratulations Masseys’" Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" and Vahbiz wrote, "Congratulations". While Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood celebs have liked the post.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, "Congratulations to papa @vikrantmassey maa @sheetalthakur ...loads of love and blessings to the new born..." Another fan commented, "Congratulations Massey, love always to you and your family"

About Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's relationship timeline

The couple had known each other since 2015 but got close after starring in Broken But Beautiful, co-starring Harleen Sethi. After dating for several years, Massey and Thakur got engaged in November 2019 and registered their marriage on February 14, 2022. On February 18, 2022, the couple got married in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

