Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Vikrant Massey Broke Down Into Tears Filming Climax Scene Of 12th Fail: It’s Also My Story

A team member of 12th Fail revealed that Vikrant Massey broke down in tears after filming the climax scene of the movie as it resonated with his own journey.

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail, Vikrant Massey
A still from 12th Fail. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With the successful completion of 100 days in theaters, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail has achieved an incredible milestone at the box office. The entire cast, including lead actors Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, and Anshumaan Pushkar, gathered for a lavish celebration in Mumbai yesterday to honor this accomplishment. In addition to the praise, associate director of the movie Jaskunwar Kohli wrote a heartfelt letter on Instagram detailing his unforgettable experiences on the sets.

Vikrant Massey got emotional filming the climax of 12th Fail 

Recalling filming the climax scene of 12th Fail, Kohli described the incident from the sets while sharing two images. He disclosed that when Massey had to repeatedly fall to his knees during the filming of the final scene, he would cry uncontrollably each time as it resonated with his own journey. 

The AD wrote, “Vikrant Massey had to fall down onto his knees again and again. But no matter how many takes it took, he cried so deeply every time that it was unbelievable.” 

Kohli went on to say that Massey sat down on the floor and started crying nonstop after the shoot was over. While Medha Shankr held him by the shoulders, he continued to cry. Then he had told Medha through sobs, "It's also my story. It’s taken me 19 years to get here… and I’ve also reached here without oxygen support Medha… barefoot… it’s my story as well…”

He concluded by saying, “In this iconic moment from the film, it was not just Manoj Kumar Sharma, but also Vikrant Massey. The two sides of the coin blended into one surreal human experience. Both made it, together, at the same time.”

 

What is 12th Fail about? 

12th Fail is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. The film is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies. The movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring the many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their relationships during exam studies. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

