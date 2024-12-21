₹40 Crore Opening For Gadar 2 To ₹60 Lakh For Vanvaas, Utkarsh-Anil Sharma Taste Dust At Box Office

Vanvaas Box Office Collection Day 1: The latest Bollywood release Vanvaas starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar hit the big screens on December 20. The buzz surrounding the movie was low and the same translated at the ticket window. Headlined by Utkarsh Sharma, who made his debut in Gadar 2 last year, and Nana Patekar, Vanvaas has tasted dust at the box office with under ₹1 crore collections on day 1.

Vanvaas poster | Image: Utkarsh Sharma/Instagram

Vanvaas registers poor numbers on Day 1

Vanvaas is directed by Anil Sharma, who is credited with the Gadar franchise. While Gadar 2 opened at ₹40 crore, Vanvaas minted just ₹60 lakh on day 1, making it one of the lowest openers in Bollywood this year. Both Anil and Utkarsh seem to have gone wrong with this movie.

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in Vanvaas poster | Image: Utkarsh Sharma/Instagram

Vanvaas' witnessed a little over 9 percent theatre occupancy on Friday, with the maximum audiences watching the movie in Mumbai, NCR, Pune and Kolkata.

What is Vanvaas about?

Anil Sharma, who also directed the hit Gadar franchise and family drama Apne, has written and produced the film as well. The filmmaker said the story stems from his own longing for his late father.

Vanvaas released on December 20 | Image: Utkarsh Sharma/Instagram