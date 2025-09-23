71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji Jets Off To Delhi To Receive Her First Best Actress Trophy

The 71st National Awards will begin today, September 23, at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The ceremony will begin at 4 PM, and the celebs have started jetting off to the capital from Mumbai to receive the prestigious awards. First up is Rani Mukerji, who will be bagging the award for the first time in her career spanning 29 years. The actress was snapped at Kalina airport and even stopped to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside.

Rani Mukerji jets off to Delhi for 71st National Awards

In the video going viral on Instagram, Rani can be seen stepping out of her car and acknowledging paps with a bright smile. She waved and happily posed for them before entering the airport premises. Her airport OOTD was a white traditional ensemble paired with yellow-tinted sunglasses.

(Rani Mukerji snapped at the airport | Image: Pallav Paliwal/Instagram)

The actress is receiving the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). In the film, she played a mother of two living with her husband in Norway. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Where to watch the 71st National Awards live