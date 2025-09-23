Updated 23 September 2025 at 11:14 IST
71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji Jets Off To Delhi To Receive Her First Best Actress Trophy
71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023).
The 71st National Awards will begin today, September 23, at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The ceremony will begin at 4 PM, and the celebs have started jetting off to the capital from Mumbai to receive the prestigious awards. First up is Rani Mukerji, who will be bagging the award for the first time in her career spanning 29 years. The actress was snapped at Kalina airport and even stopped to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside.
Rani Mukerji jets off to Delhi for 71st National Awards
In the video going viral on Instagram, Rani can be seen stepping out of her car and acknowledging paps with a bright smile. She waved and happily posed for them before entering the airport premises. Her airport OOTD was a white traditional ensemble paired with yellow-tinted sunglasses.
The actress is receiving the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). In the film, she played a mother of two living with her husband in Norway. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.
Where to watch the 71st National Awards live
National Awards winners, along with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, will be felicitated by the President, Droupadi Murmu, today. People can watch the ceremony live on YouTube via the official DD News Channel. The broadcast will begin at 3 PM, starting with winners walking the red carpet before heading inside the venue to receive their honours. Celebs like Vikrant Massey, Shah Rukh Khan, Sudipto Sen and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have won the top orders in the list, while Mohanlal is being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
